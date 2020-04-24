Lysol is fired to warn people of alcoholic beverages or injections following Trump’s proposal

Manufacturers of Lysol and Dettol were forced to warn people not to smell the product on Friday after the president offered insecticides as a possible way to fight coronavirus.

Reckitt Benckiser published a statement stating that “Due to recent speculation and social media activity,” the company was asked “whether the management of the virus is responsible” for COVID-19.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear no matter the circumstances instead of disinfectant products should be introduced into the human body (through injection, ingestion or other route), ”the statement said.

“As with all products, our products and our hygiene products should only be used for their purposes and in accordance with our instructions. Please read our brand and safety information.”

The investigation came after Donald Trump’s last lecture on the virus, in which he suggested injecting the virus to “cleanse” the virus from the lungs is something doctors should consider.

No joke – we had a patient who swallowed Lysol as a #disinfectant two weeks ago to prevent COVID19 infection. He was released from the hospital following his response …

This kind of nonsense really blows up. pic.twitter.com/gaVMYh0IY4

– Jonathan Spicer MD PhD (@DoctorJSpicer) April 23, 2020

After an investigation by the US Department of Homeland Security found that the virus had died, he also advised that it was “lightweight” in the body.

“So, in a sense, we are attacking the body with some weirdness – even ultraviolet or very powerful,” POTUS reasoned, speaking to Dr Deborah Birx, White’s co-conspirator House coronavirus. “And I suppose you said it wasn’t even confirmed that you were going to test it?”

“And then I said, if you brought the light into the body, which you can do with the skin or otherwise. And I think you see that you can test it too? It seems interesting. ”

He continued: “And then I saw the disinfectant where he killed her in a minute. One minute. And is there any way we could do that? By injecting it inside or almost cleaning it?

“Because you see it coming in the lungs and there are a lot of lungs, so it’s interesting to look at it. So you have to use a pediatric doctor, but that’s interesting to me.”

He added, pointing to his head, “I am not a doctor. But I am, like, a person with good knowledge.”

On Friday morning, #Lysol, #disinfectant, Dr. Birx, #Clorox, 25th Amendment, #DontDrinkBleach, #TrumpIsNotADoctor and #TidePodPresident were the first topics on Twitter.

Almost 890,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States so far, with more than 50,000 deaths.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.