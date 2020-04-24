Lysol Maker warns of disinfectants after Trump Covid-19 Link

Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY), a UK-based consumer product giant, issued a warning Friday against the use of disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus after President Donald Trump stated that their use “seemed interesting.”

Reckitt’s statement, which makes Lysol and Dettol, followed what the company called “recent speculation and social media activity” in relation to the use of disinfectants as an effective COVID-19 treatment after an extraordinary Thursday press conference in which Trump suggested that injecting them “looks interesting to me”.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we need to be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the company in a note posted on its website. “As with all products, our disinfectants and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with the guidelines for use. Read the label and safety information.”

Reckitt Benckiser shares were last seen 1.40% higher in London trading at 6494 pence per share, a move that brings its gain from the beginning of the year to around 6%.

During last night’s White House press conference, Trump said that new government research on how coronavirus reacts to various temperatures, surfaces and climates suggested that disinfectants could “get rid of it in a minute.”

“One minute! And is there a way we can do something, through an injection inside or almost a cleaning?”, Said the President. “Why do you see that it enters the lungs and makes a huge number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check it out. ”

“So, you will have to go to doctors with, but it seems interesting to me,” added the President.

