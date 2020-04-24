Lysol says not to inject disinfectants after Trump’s statements

WASHINGTON (AP) – Lysol parent company and another disinfectant warned Friday that their products should not be used as an internal treatment for coronavirus after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a session information at the White House.

Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered out loud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus “has a tremendous number in their lungs, so it would be interesting to check -ho “.

This prompted a strong warning from disinfectant manufacturer Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat “recent speculation”.

“As a world leader in hygiene and health products, we need to be clear that in no case should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route),” states the statement by Reckitt Benckiser .

Researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on saliva and virus-laden respiratory fluids in the lab, said William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security. They kill the virus very quickly, he said.

“And there’s some way to do something like that, by injecting inside or almost a cleanup,” Trump said. “Because you see it enters the lungs and has a large number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to check it out. That’s why you have to use doctors. But it sounds to me, I find it interesting.”

The president has often spoken about the prospects for new therapies and offered very interesting timelines for vaccine development, while encouraging states to move to reopen their economies.

On Thursday, the White House also launched “emerging” research into the benefits of sunlight and humidity in reducing the threat of coronavirus.

Past studies have found no good evidence that warmer temperatures and higher spring and summer humidity will help slow the spread of the virus.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said in a White House briefing on Thursday that there are “emerging results” of new research suggesting that sunlight has a powerful effect on the death of the virus on surfaces. in the air. He said scientists have seen a similar effect at higher temperatures and humidity. Bryan said a biocontainment lab in Maryland has been testing the virus since February.

“The virus dies at a much faster rate only from exposure to higher temperatures and only from exposure to moisture,” Bryan said.

Trump was asked if it was dangerous to make people think he would be safe by going in the heat, given that so many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, it’s fantastic, ”Trump responded, adding,“ It’s just a suggestion of a bright lab from a very, very smart, maybe brilliant man. “

“I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if the heat is good and if the sunlight is good, it’s a fantastic thing for me,” the president said.

Bryan stressed that the emerging results of light and heat studies do not replace the recommendations of social distancing.