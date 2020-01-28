M.I.A. announces mysterious new project landing this week

M.I.A. has announced a new project with a cryptic post on Instagram.

A new studio LP would be the musician’s first since 2016 (AIM). Her last major work is the 2018 documentary, Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.,

M.I.A. said after the film was released that she was no longer “motivated” to release new music and blamed the music industry for the censorship.

Now it looks like she’s coming back from the break. Today’s post on Instagram (January 28th) includes two videos, one of which contains a snippet of music and the other showing how it quietly mouthed some unknown words.

The title of the contribution is “NEW DECADE, NEW MIA, EXPLORING,

PLANETS AND PLATFORMS, JOIN ME ON JANUARY 31, 2020. “

M.I.A. has sporadically appeared in public since it was announced in 2018. In November, she performed at an event in London to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Earlier this month, Prince William awarded her MBE to her present mother at Buckingham Palace.

The artist responded that she was added to the Queen’s Birthday Honors list in June and received the nod for her “services to music”.

“Receiving this medal means so much on so many levels.” M.I.A. wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time.

“My mother, a working class refugee who received asylum in England in the 1980s, and my cousin are the only two women responsible for sewing these medals for the palace by hand.”