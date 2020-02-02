M.I.A. promises new music when it launches the crowdfunding patreon page

M.I.A. has promised new music to fans when it launches a new Patreon site.

The new Patreon was announced via a video message on the singer’s Twitter account after she launched a mysterious project earlier this week called “New decade, new M.I.A.”

“The Vision for Patreon”, M.I.A. The message, which you can see in full below, says: “This year I’m going on a trip, releasing a new record and doing other creative projects, and I wanted you to come with me.

“I’m going to try something different, to start talking to my fans. So come and check, subscribe, and let’s see what we can do together.”

– M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse), January 31, 2020

The singer added: I make a patreon because I do so much stuff and record so many things that are not music and do not fit on other platforms.

“I tried all the other platforms and it is as if it is too mean and hateful, too fake and selfish and it only sells all your data to Cambridge Analytica … Hopefully this platform will do the right thing. “

She added: I want to use the subscription money to return to the Patreon page. I really want to do a project that can help some people. Build a school or exhibition, help emerging artists, or even build something to build. It is an evolutionary process. I want to use the internet in a positive way again. I don’t want to be an influencer. I want to be a truth giver. “

The Patreon is offered in two tiers: Arular ($ 5 a month) or Kala ($ 10). The first level gives you access to “short films, clips and video diaries”. For $ 10, you get “early access” to posts. Q&A sessions, livestreams and as MIA explains: “Only random surprise content! It could be a song, a recipe, a manifesto, maybe I can help you with your homework. “

The last great work by M.I.A. was the documentary from 2018, Matangi / Maya / M.I.A., After the film was released, the singer said that she was no longer “motivated” to release new music and blamed the music industry for the censorship.

Last month Prince William’s singer was awarded an MBE by Buckingham Palace as part of the New Year’s Honor List.