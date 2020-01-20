M-Opus releases video trailer for second album Origins

The Irish prog trio M-Opus has released a new video tailer for their second album Origins. The band releases Origins today, which is a narrative piece with a cast of actors and guest artists; partly rock album, partly audio game, partly soundtrack, written by composer Jonathan Casey (vocals, bass, keyboards).

“We thought it would be nice to have a trailer for the album that seems to be a trailer for a movie, with actors and locations,” Casey tells Prog. “Not the easiest when the story takes place in 200 years!

“I wanted the Origins album to be a coherent, cinematic piece; a story that was just as developed and plot-driven as a movie or novel, with powerful, immediate music. So you can rock to it, relax with it or follow the story closely, it’s all there. “

Casey joins drummer Mark Grist and guitarist Colin Sullivan. Origins also has guest appearances from Anto Drennan who has worked with both Genesis and Mike + The Mechanics and Conor McGouran from Xerath.

Origin can be ordered here. You can hear a song from Origins on the free CD with the next song from Prog, available on March 5.

