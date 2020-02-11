M & S Clothing tries to strike a balance between brand and product marketing

With the entry of Marks and Spencer (M & S) in 2020, for the first time a decade of declining sales, closings and the descent from the FTSE 100 remain, this year could be done or broken for the clothing wing.

With a turnaround plan to curb the demise of the clothing store, M&S bosses have focused on lifting the daily fashion brackets with a more dynamic media approach and a new advertising agency in tow. In this Christmas season, the celebrity campaigns for product-related “killer categories” were discontinued.

However, when the retailer tries to find his place in 2020, his new marketing approach is far from concrete, rather it is an ongoing work.

A mixture of brand and product

For Christmas, M&S clothes tried something different. The star of the show wasn’t Holly Willoughby, Twiggy, or even Paddington Bear; There were jumpers and many of them.

It was the first year that ODD – an agency specializing in fashion and lifestyle – took over the reins of their Christmas campaigns. Before Christmas, M & S Clothing, under the guidance of ODD, invested more in ads that produced a single product or a single product line.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGxdZzfiUxI (/ embed)

Hopes that this change in direction would put an end to M & S’s declining clothing department were diminished by the results of the Q3 trade balance. While the grocery business continued to gain momentum with growth of 1.5%, clothing sales decreased by 3.7%. And while clothing and online home sales grew by 1.5%, that was below average.

This was not unexpected as it was a general trend for the retailer. M&S apparel sales have been declining for several quarters, and in the half-year balance sheet of November 6 last year it was found that groceries grew 0.9%, but apparel and households decreased 5.5%.

Undeterred, clothing and household marketing manager Nathan Ansell admitted that the approach in the future will be “a mix of brand and product”. Despite the drop in sales, sweaters and pajamas performed well, demonstrating that the “killer category” strategy is working.

“During the Christmas season we sold 45,000 Fair Isle show jumpers, with sales up 6% for show jumpers and sales up 16% for men’s cashmere,” Ansell said. “As soon as we saw how well the campaign was going, we quickly launched a pajama campaign that saw a huge surge. We’re also 10% ahead of the pajamas plan.”

Two months later, M&S pushed ahead with the strategy of the killer category. Last week, an independent TV spot for its largest product category – denim – was released for the first time.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCAO53oThQI (/ embed)

“The goal of the denim campaign is to put us on the map, and the way we choose it is a little different from the previous one,” said Ansell. Up to this point, the retailer has not shouted enough about the success of its denim range.

When asked to name a brand for denim, M&S only ranks fourth out of 21 possible options. Still – it sells 15 pairs per minute and is the leader in womenswear denim.

“We believe that choosing the category and communicating in this way builds brand affinity at the same time,” he said before admitting that this approach is not being fleshed out as planned.

“The strategy has shown initial success, but it will be a mixture of both,” said Ansell. “We don’t actually see a linear distinction between product and brand. It’s still early.”

It’s no secret that M&S ​​tried to change its image as a brand for people over 55. Attempts have been made to attract younger buyers in recent years. Ansell said that the 2020 focus will be on increasing family appeal by “focusing on categories that are really relevant to a family customer.”

“We have all kinds of changes in our kidswear business that have been trying to be a bit more fun and playful in some of our pictures,” he added in the M&S 2020 plans, explaining that the team took a closer look the way in which mothers buy products thrown on it.

While 2020 appears to be a critical year for the retailer, Ansell said: “Compared to 18 months ago, I’m extremely optimistic about moving into the next phase. We have achieved some really good first results from our key areas for the future really talented team. “