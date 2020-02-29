[m25-closed-right-after-woman’s-system-found-on-carriageway-close-to-reigate]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Noticefor facts of your info security rights Invalid E mail

A woman’s body has been identified on the M25, triggering the road to be shut for a number of several hours.

The main motorway is closed concerning J8 and J10 in close proximity to Reigate next the discovery as police examine.

She was uncovered on the carriageway soon right after six.15am this early morning (Saturday, February 29).

The 36-year-aged girl died at the scene and her household have been knowledgeable.

Sergeant Andy Audsley from the Roads Policing Staff explained: “We are striving to build how the girl, who was a pedestrian, came to be injured in the carriageway. We feel that she may have been involved at some stage in a collision with a automobile that did not cease at the scene.

“We are inquiring any individual who saw the woman who was wearing a maroon coat and trousers to connect with us right away on 101 quoting P20048965”.

The highway was even now closed between J8 and J10 at the time of publication. Diversions are in spot with drivers being advised to comply with the ‘hollow black triangle’ diversion symbols.

Website traffic is envisioned till 11.30am.

You can comply with all the most recent updates in our stay blog below.





