M25: QEII Bridge Closes at Dartford Crossing as Storm Ciara Brings Strong Winds

The Met Office issued an orange weather warning for all of London today (February 9) and the QEII bridge was closed due to high winds.

Forecasters predict a widespread disruption throughout the day as storm Ciara arrives in the capital.

The warning is currently in place from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. this evening.

The Met Office has warned that drivers should expect travel interruptions for road, rail, air and ferry transportation – including the QEII bridge.

Highways England has now confirmed the closure of the QEII bridge at Dartford Crossing.

Traffic is maintained clockwise and anti-clockwise while a diversion is implemented in the east tunnel to allow traffic flow in both directions.

In a Tweet, Highways England said: “#Dartford, traffic is going on the roadway clockwise before Dartford Bridge on the # M25. This is to close the bridge due to strong winds and to allow the implementation of a diversion through the East tunnel.

They then added: “Traffic is also maintained on the roadway anticlockwise before the tunnels to allow the closure of the East tunnel and the configuration of the diversion for closure # QE2Bridge.”

The bridge closure would remain in place until strong winds passed.

The public has also been warned to expect serious delays on roads and public transport, as flight cancellations have already been reported at Heathrow Airport.

