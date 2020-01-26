M25 smart highway near accidents has multiplied by 20, says survey

Near misses on a smart stretch of the M25 have increased 20-fold since the removal of the hard shoulder, according to new figures.

Smart highways transform the shoulder into another lane, leaving motorists who break down in traffic.

They aimed to reduce congestion on the busiest parts of the road network.

A BBC Panorama investigation found that on one of the two converted sections of the M25, there were 1,485 near misses since the system was introduced.

In the five years before the creation of a smart highway, there were only 72.

The former government minister who approved the deployment told Panorama that he had been misled about the risks of the system.

Sir Mike Penning said: “They are putting people’s lives at risk.

“There are people who are killed and seriously injured on these roads, and that should never have happened.”

The BBC said it thought the government planned to overhaul the network, installing radar on the intelligent highway system over the next three years.

The car detection system – which is currently only installed on two sections of the M25 – can identify blocked vehicles as soon as the drivers break down.

Nationally, motorists currently wait an average of 17 minutes to be spotted and an additional 17 minutes before being rescued.

He also said that dynamic hard shoulders – which sometimes act like hard shoulders but can be opened as traffic lanes – will be removed.

The Department of Transport said that a review of smart highways announced in October was still underway.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC Panorama, the British highway Killer? program: “We absolutely must make them as safe or safer as regular highways or we shouldn’t have them at all.”

AA research found that only 9% of the 17,000 people surveyed feel relaxed or safe on a smart highway.

Furthermore, only 12% think that smart highways are as safe as traditional highways.

