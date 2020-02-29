[m25-visitors-are-living:-law-enforcement-close-motorway-as-woman’s-human-body-found-on-carriageway]

Site visitors on the M25 is stationary thanks to a critical police incident closing component of the road.
The clockwise carriageway concerning junction 8 for Reigate and 10 for the Wisley Interchange has been closed considering that about six.45am this morning (Saturday, February 29).
Drivers have described the highway as ‘like a car park’, with some trapped website traffic reportedly being turned all-around.
Highways England has put a diversion in put, as targeted traffic tails back to junction seven.
The agency say the incident is staying responded to by a variety of emergency solutions together with Surrey Law enforcement.
Surrey Police verified later on this early morning that a woman’s entire body was discovered on the carriageway at close to six.15am. She was regrettably pronounced dead at the scene.
Extensive delays anticipated
Congestion is stretching again to J7 (M23 Interchange), by Burgh Heath, Ewell, Tolworth and down to Painshill.
When usual traffic will resume
Highways England have believed usual website traffic problems are predicted to return amongst 11.15am and 11.30am nowadays
Highway however closed
The M25 clockwise remains closed and very long delays really should however be anticipated.
M23 also closed for prepared roadworks
The M23 northbound will be closed for the total weekend for roadworks amongst Junction 10 (Crawley) and Junction 8 (M25 Interchange).
Street unlikely to reopen ahead of 10am
Police estimate that the M25 clockwise “would be not likely to be reopen by 10am”.
Many thanks Chris. I counsel that it would be unlikely to be reopen by 10: 00 hrs, even so we’ll hold everyone up to date. At this stage I would strategy to use an substitute route as a contingency.
— Roadways Policing Device (RPU) – Surrey Law enforcement – Uk (@SurreyRoadCops) February 29, 2020
Statement from the law enforcement
A spokesperson for Surrey Law enforcement reported: “M25 is now Closed amongst Junction eight, Reigate & Junction 10, Wisley because of to a really serious incident.
“Be sure to use diversion routes and avoid the M25 Junction six – Junction eight as traffic queues will be probable and protracted.”
Visitors within just the closure has been released
Those people automobiles trapped between the closed junctions have been redirected.
The full diversions in location
Motorists are becoming advised by Highways England to stick to the ‘hollow black triangle’ diversion symbols on road indicators.
This diversion operates as follows:
- Depart the M25 at J8
- At roundabout consider 3rd exit onto the A217 in the direction of London
- Get a remaining onto the A240 in direction of Kingston
- At the roundabout acquire the 3rd exit on to the A24
- At Organ Crossroads follow the A240 towards Kingston
- At the Tolworth Interchange get the first exit at the roundabout on to the A3 towards Portsmouth
- Abide by the A3 back on to the M25 and rejoin at J10
Highways England warn drivers to enable extra time for journeys
Reminder….The #M25 remains closed involving J8 and J10 because of to a @SurreyRoadCops led incident. Please approach your journey this morning as delays are predicted. @HeathrowAirport @Gatwick_Airport @TfLTrafficNews @EFL pic.twitter.com/xnd230M8TK
— Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) February 29, 2020
