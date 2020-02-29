[m25-visitors-are-living:-law-enforcement-close-motorway-as-woman’s-human-body-found-on-carriageway]

Site visitors on the M25 is stationary thanks to a critical police incident closing component of the road.

The clockwise carriageway concerning junction 8 for Reigate and 10 for the Wisley Interchange has been closed considering that about six.45am this morning (Saturday, February 29).

Drivers have described the highway as ‘like a car park’, with some trapped website traffic reportedly being turned all-around.

Highways England has put a diversion in put, as targeted traffic tails back to junction seven.

The agency say the incident is staying responded to by a variety of emergency solutions together with Surrey Law enforcement.

Surrey Police verified later on this early morning that a woman’s entire body was discovered on the carriageway at close to six.15am. She was regrettably pronounced dead at the scene.

For all the latest updates on the incident, stick to our reside blog site under.

