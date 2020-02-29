[m25-website-traffic-are-living:-critical-law-enforcement-incident-closes-motorway-in-close-proximity-to-wisley-interchange]

Visitors on the M25 is stationary due to a major police incident closing part of the street.

The clockwise carriageway involving junction 8 for Reigate and 10 for the Wisley Interchange has been shut considering the fact that all over 6.45am this early morning (Saturday, February 29).

Motorists have explained the highway as ‘like a car park’, with some trapped website traffic reportedly staying turned close to.

Highways England has set a diversion in location, as traffic tails back to junction 7.

The company say the incident is becoming responded to by a variety of unexpected emergency companies which includes Surrey Police.

The precise mother nature of the incident is now not known.

For all the most recent updates on the incident, adhere to our dwell web site beneath.

Are you at the scene? Get in contact by emailing [email protected]