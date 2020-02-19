[m4-closed-about-weekend-near-heathrow-airport-and-m25-as-large-bridge-demolished]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Observefor details of your data safety legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Motorists are warned to be aware the M4 will be shut in the vicinity of West London and Slough above the weekend so a huge bridge around the motorway can be knocked down.

It will be shut in equally instructions in between Junction 4B (for the M25) and Junction five (at Langley) for 34 hrs from 8pm on Friday (February 21) and 6am Sunday (February 23).

The Aged Slade Lane Bridge has to be demolished as it is not huge more than enough to accommodate the new lane of the motorway remaining developed underneath it.

Highways England says a new broader bridge will be installed in its put by the end of 2020.

Long length targeted traffic will be directed via the M25, M3 and M40 throughout the closure, with drivers heading for far more close by places adhering to local diversions.

Highways England states all diversions will be clearly signed, but some delays are expected and motorists are advised to strategy forward, go away further time for their journeys and look at choice routes if doable.

The M4 will reopen on Sunday early morning to distinct the way for traffic heading to and from the England v Eire Six Nations Rugby match at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday (February 23) at 3pm.

Drivers are also warned of an additional closure at the commence of March, when the M4 will be closed in both instructions concerning Junction three (Hayes) and four (Heathrow Airport), from 10pm on Saturday, March seven until 6am Monday, March nine.

Again, the closure is currently being timed to avoid the rugby at Twickenham, so it will start on Saturday night time, immediately after England’s subsequent 6 Nations match against Wales at four.45pm.

The perform is part of a undertaking to upgrade the M4 amongst junctions three and 12 to a clever motorway.