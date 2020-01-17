M4 Closure: Drivers Warned of Motorway Closure Between Slough and Maidenhead All Weekend

A section of the M4 must be completely closed over the weekend so that the demolition of a bridge can continue.

The main motorway from London to Wales and the West of England must be closed between Exit 6 for Slough and Exit 8/9 for Maidenhead from 8:00 p.m. Friday.

The closure will continue on Saturday and Sunday and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and A355 motorways and Highways England reports that road users on other nearby main motorways will be diverted from the M4.

The planned closure is part of £ 848 million of work in progress to transform more of the M4 into a so-called smart highway.

A straight bridge over the highway at Huntercombe is being demolished while the road is closed to drivers.

Highways England said on its website: “We will need a complete two-way closure of the M4 between Junctions 6 and 8/9 to demolish the old Huntercombe Spur bridge. We will close the evening M4 from Friday January 17 to the morning of Monday January 20, 2020.

“We will work day and night during this weekend to complete the demolition and reopen the highway in time. Throughout the work, we will monitor noise and vibrations near the site.

“During this weekend, we will divert traffic to the A308M, A308, A332 and A355. We are going to place strategic diversions on the wider highway network to divert traffic from this part of the M4, using the M25, M3 and M40. “

This latest closure comes after a similar closure took place from November 29 to December 2.

