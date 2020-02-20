[m4-heathrow-airport-crash:-male-dies-at-scene-soon-after-major-incident-on-spur-road]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor specifics of your information safety legal rights Invalid Email

A guy has been pronounced dead at the scene of a severe incident on the M4 in close proximity to Heathrow Airport.

Two cars and trucks collided at 12.34pm on the M4 Spur Road which hyperlinks the motorway to the airport just off Junction Four of the motorway, correct future to Heathrow.

One particular man regrettably died while an additional has experienced injuries that are non everyday living-threatening or lifetime-modifying.

A spokesperson for the Achieved Police mentioned: “Police were referred to as at close to 12: 34hrs on Thursday, 20 February to reviews of a collision amongst two automobiles on the M4 Spur Street, close to Heathrow.

“Officers and London Ambulance Company (LAS) attended the scene.

“One particular adult male was pronounced useless at the scene by an Air Ambulance medical professional. His next-of-kin have been educated.

“A person human being has endured non life-threatening or daily life-altering accidents.

“Officers continue being on scene and street closures are in location.”

The London Ambulance Company were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for LAS said: “We were named at 12: 37pm currently (20 February) to stories of a highway visitors collision on Heathrow Spur Road, TW6.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, an incident reaction officer and two medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma staff.

“Unfortunately, irrespective of endeavours of medics, a human being died at the scene.

“We handled a even further person at the scene and took them to medical center.”





Any one with facts ought to get in touch with law enforcement on 101 and quote CAD 3204/20FEB.

Follow our reside web site for updates on this story.