[m4-heathrow-reside:-‘air-ambulance-lands’-at-spur-road-crash-as-motorway-wholly-closed]

All website traffic has been stopped on a stretch of the M4 close to Heathrow Airport following a crash.

Motor vehicles have been stopped on Spur Highway outbound from the airport to the most important M4 carriageway at Junction 4, this afternoon (Thursday, February 20).

There is also restriction in lane three on the reverse carriageway as unexpected emergency services go to to the accident.

A witness has reported observing an air ambulance go in excess of their household and hover more than the motorway before landing.

“I saw it going about my dwelling, and couldn’t see the place it was landing but I have pals who operate with me at Heathrow and they’ve claimed a little something has happened both in the Central Bus Station tunnel or the M4,” the witness stated.





We’ve set up a new WhatsApp group so you can get the most current London headlines straight to your phone. To get one message a working day with the principal headlines, as perfectly as breaking information alerts, deliver one particular of the adhering to to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on the place you want to receive information from: LONDON News

CENTRAL LONDON News

NORTH LONDON Information

EAST LONDON News

SOUTH LONDON Information

WEST LONDON News Then incorporate the selection to your phone contacts reserve as ‘MyLondon’. You need to do this or you will not acquire the messages. You will acquire a single information a day. You can reply with the term Quit at any time. Your cell phone amount won’t be shared with other customers of the group.

“I seemed on Waze the navigation application and it’s demonstrating the street is shut because of to a main accident which is just happened.”

If you witnessed anything at all in relation to this incident remember to get in touch by using [email protected]

Abide by our live weblog underneath for updates on this tale as we get them.