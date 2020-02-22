[m4-shut-live:-updates-as-large-bridge-near-heathrow-airport-and-m25-is-demolished]

The M4 is closed in the vicinity of West London and Slough so a giant bridge about the motorway can be knocked down.

It shut in the two instructions amongst Junction 4B (for the M25) and Junction 5 (at Langley) 8pm on Friday (February 21) and will reopen once more at 6am on Sunday (February 23).

The Outdated Slade Lane Bridge has to be demolished as it is not huge adequate to accommodate the new lane of the motorway currently being designed beneath it.

Highways England states a new broader bridge will be mounted in its area by the finish of 2020.

Extended-length site visitors will be directed via the M25, M3 and M40 in the course of the closure, with drivers heading for additional nearby places following nearby diversions.

Highways England states all diversions will be plainly signed, but some delays are predicted and motorists are recommended to strategy ahead, leave more time for their journeys and look at alternative routes if probable.

Follow our reside blog for the most current updates on the ongoing motorway closure.

