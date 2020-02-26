mabel-delivers-powerful-message-of-self-empowerment-on-new-one-‘boyfriend’

Mabel has shared her new monitor ‘Boyfriend’, which sees the singer delivering an impassioned information of self empowerment.

Sharing the keep track of on Twitter, she explained that “wanting someone in your lifestyle doesn’t mean you cannot nevertheless be dat bitchh”.

The monitor was co-created with songwriters Steve Mac and Kamille, who formerly collaborated with Mabel on her hits ‘Mad Love’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

Supporters will also be forgiven for pondering that it sounds common – ‘Boyfriend’ interpolates the principal hook of Blue Boy’s 1997 Major 10 hit ‘Remember Me’, which in turned sampled ‘Woman Of The Ghetto’ by ’60s soul singer Marlena Shaw.

‘Boyfriend’ is also accompanied by a futuristic video clip which sees Mabel creating her excellent boyfriend in an underground laboratory.

Past week, Mabel won the BRIT Award for Woman Solo Artist. For the duration of her speech she thanked her well known dad and mom, singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey, who aside from generating Cherry’s tunes also experienced a enormous hand in Enormous Attack’s traditional ‘Blue Lines’ album.

Mabel not long ago cancelled a scheduled exhibit in Italy due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in the state.

“Due to the latest activities regarding the Coronavirus in Italy, we’ve been encouraged by the Minister of Health and fitness and the President of the Lombardy region not to go forward with tomorrow’s clearly show in Milan,” she instructed her followers.

“So unfortunate to have to write this, but protection is the absolute priority in this article!”