mac-cosmetics-releasing-another-selena-make-up-collection

If you skipped out on the 1st Selena make-up assortment by MAC Cosmetics, then you have a second opportunity at a new a single!

MAC Cosmetics took to social media to announce their new Selena selection coming this spring!

“The legend lives on,” they wrote on Twitter with a sneak peek at some of the lipglosses that will be provided in the line.

The final Selena makeup assortment introduced in 2016 and it took enthusiasts by storm. The make-up line speedily marketed out when it first came out, prompting a next sale months later.

This new assortment is envisioned to strike select marketplaces in April, in accordance to MAC.

