Mac DeMarco’s charity grill raised $ 210,000 for bushfire relief

On Sunday, January 12, Mac DeMarco and his friends hosted a charity grill in Melbourne that raised $ 210,000 for bushfire relief. The money raised was donated to Wildlife Victoria and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. Read the announcement below.

The one-day BBQ event called Grill For Good took place over the weekend at Victoria Park in Abbotsford. DeMarco was accompanied by a few Australian musicians, including Alice Skye, Cable Ties, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Laura Jean, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Julia Jacklin. The Japanese punk rock band Chai and the Australian band Pond, who support DeMarco on his current Australia tour, were also at Grill For Good.

Amyl and the Snoopers, Harvey Sutherland, Cut Copy, Miss Blanks and Friends, Remi and Friends and Soju Gang provided the day with choons from the decks.

Top chefs from Melbourne such as Tobie Puttock, Shannon Martinez, Raph Rashid and David Moyle were also present and monitored the grill with their expertise in turning sausages.

DeMarco and his band as well as Pond and Chai are currently touring down under to support his last album “Here Comes The Cowboy”. In a four-star review of the LP released last May, NME said, “The flaccid hero slows things down on his fourth full-length album and finds catharsis in gentle instruments and thoughtful lyrics.”