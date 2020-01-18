Mac Miller fans unhappy Eminem releases new album the same day as “Circles”

Mac Miller fans have asked Eminem to release his new album on the same day as the Pittsburgh rapper’s first posthumous release.

The Mac Miller Estate released “Circles” today (January 17th), the rapper’s first album since his death. The rapper was found dead in his home in the San Fernando Valley on September 7, 2018. He was 26 years old.

Another album released today was Eminem’s surprise album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ with the late Juice WRLD (on ‘Godzilla’), Ed Sheeran (on ‘Those Kinda Nights’) and Anderson .Paak (on’ Lock It up ‘). and Young MA (on “Unaccommodating”).

However, Eminem was criticized by Miller’s fans for choosing to release his album on the same day as the rapper’s first posthumous release.

“Eminem a bitch for dropping on the same day as Mac Miller,” a fan wrote on Twitter before adding, “I also felt the juice feature was bought after his death.”

Another said: “Eminem is TRASH for dropping the album on the same day as Mac Miller’s last posthumous album ever.”

A third added, “Eminem shuts up, Mac Miller speaks,” while another said, “So why did Eminem drop another album the same evening that Mac Miller did?” Send this guy to the retirement home. ‘

But many fans quickly defended Eminem’s decision to drop his new album the same day, with a text: “Dear people who think Eminem Mac Miller” doesn’t respect “. An OFFICIAL release is planned for months. Interscope as one of the Biggest music labels wouldn’t allow Eminem or others to move their albums back because of Mac’s last album. Stream whatever you want. Respect BOTH. ”

Another wrote: “People who will most slander this dope eminem album will be Mac Miller Stans.” How about just listen to circles and take care of your own business? Doesn’t want to disturb Em’s album. Em & the team must have planned to drop it months ago today. You would not change it. ‘

Then there were those who were just happy to have albums by both artists.

“Mac Miller and Eminem got new albums on my birthday … Siiiick,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “What a hell of a crazy night for musicians. Eminem, Mac Miller, Tech Ne, Moxas, PFV, AK and a handful of others that just come to my mind. Madness.”

A simply wrote this: “MAC MILLER AND EMINEM JIST DROPS ALBEN AHHHHH.”

Other new albums released today include Halsey’s “Manic”, 070 Shakes “Modus Vivendi” and the “Bad Boys For Life” soundtrack.

In the meantime, Eminem has had a lot of backlashes after dwarfing the Manchester Arena bombings on his new album.

In “Unaccomodating,” which features Young M.A, he controversially mentions the 2017 attack, in which 22 people lost their lives when a suicide bomber appealed to fans when they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

He also received criticism from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.