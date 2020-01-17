Mac Miller’s family releases “Circles”

Mac Miller’s family released their sixth and final studio album entitled “Circles”.

The family announced the album last week and shared a new song called “Good News”.

Miller’s new album is said to be the sister album of his 2018 Grammy-nominated “Swimming”, which was completed with the help of producer Jon Brion. Miller worked with Brion on “swimming” and worked with him on “circles” at the time of his death in September 2018.

In “Circles” Miller sings and knocks to orchestrate live. The album is available as a stream via Warner Records.

The family of the late musician visited his Instagram page with a post about the new music.

In addition to the release of the album, three fan pop-up exhibitions in honor of Miller are shown in Los Angeles, New York and Pittsburgh, which include intimate, front-to-back audio samples of “Circles” and multimedia art.

Entry is free and all net proceeds from the sale of pop-up items go to the Mac Miller Fund.

