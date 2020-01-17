Mac Miller’s posthumous album is heartbreakingly full

“Why does everyone need me to stay?” Asks Mac Miller on the first single of his latest release. He answered his own question with the extraordinary posthumous Circles (Warner).

Miller’s 12-track album is heartbreakingly sublime, a portrait of a sour and honest musician who recognizes his demons but looks beyond them. “I’m here to make it all better with a little music for you,” he sings.

Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018 at the age of 26 and worked on ‘Circles’ as a sort of accompanying album with his Grammy-nominated ‘Swimming’. Producer Jon Brion, who worked on ‘Swimming’ and also produced for Kanye West and Dido was asked to finish Miller’s work.

“Circles” shares the attractive confessional texts of “Swimming” but is lighter, more muted and restrained. Miller was always a quirky artist who mixed hip hop beats and samples with soul and warm funk, even jazz. Here he is calm, moody, spacious and numb. He sings more than he raps. There is nothing flashy. Everything is thoughtful.

‘Circles’ is both free but somehow full. A small hesitant monster serves as the backbone for “Blue World”, a lazy drum and piano do the same for “I Can See”. A repeated “eh-uh” runs through “Hands” and “Complicated” seems too simple at first. but subsequent listening turns reveal a jewel-like construction.

The first single, ‘Good News’, is addictive and must certainly be a determining song for an artist who is recorded far too quickly. Delicate guitar picking accompanies Miller’s hangdog lyrics. “Without gas, there’s almost nothing left,” he sings. “So tired of being so tired.” Brion is rightly in no hurry to end it, and lets Miller go for more than 5 1/2 minutes.

Listeners will naturally focus on the references to death and they are sure. “Everyone must live / And everyone will die,” he sings on “Everyone.” But he’s fine too. “I’m fine” and “I’m fine.” His advice to others? “Don’t be afraid” and “take some time for yourself.”

“Woods”, which flows on a bed of airy synths, is Miller’s most seductive, funky and mature. It is remarkable to look back and listen to his messy and juvenile things from just seven years ago. Miller’s suggestive voice even tries a soft falsetto in “Surf”, with the optimistic lines: “Until we grow old / There is water in the flowers / Let’s grow.” That he did not get a chance to grow himself is only a tragedy that alleviates this album.