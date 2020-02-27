MAC Cosmetics on Instagram — Courtesy of ©Selena/Instagram by way of AFP

NEW YORK, Feb 27 — MAC Cosmetics is once again having to pay homage to the late singer Selena, with a new beauty selection.

The cult make-up manufacturer has introduced an impending 2nd selection that includes Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the US singer-songwriter acknowledged as the “the Queen of Tejano,” who passed away in 1995. The go follows an authentic collaboration with the Quintanilla household, which introduced in 2016.

“The legend life on,” MAC took to Instagram to declare. “A NEW Selena Quintanilla collection arrives in pick out markets in April!” No additional details about the collection have been confirmed, even though MAC has disclosed that the “Lipglass” in “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” that showcased in the original series will make a comeback, “by common need.”

The line, dubbed “Selena La Reina,” will celebrate the singer-songwriter’s daily life and prolonged-long lasting impression. “This selection is a celebration of her legacy, it can be for her fans,” the star’s sister Suzette Quintanilla told Allure.

MAC has a lengthy heritage of collaborating with influential female artists — the manufacturer has beforehand labored with Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande on makeup items or collections. The label also rolled out a selection committed to the legendary late singer Aaliyah again in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews