[macao-casinos-authorized-to-reopen-just-after-anti-virus-closure]

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese territory of Macao will make it possible for casinos to reopen Friday just after a 15-day closure imposed to enable block the unfold of China’s virus outbreak.

The territory’s finance secretary, Lei Wai Nong, introduced the selection Monday at a information meeting, according to Macao broadcaster TDM.

The closure Feb. five damage significant on line casino operators which include Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Casino gambling is a major marketplace in Macao, a previous Portuguese colony west of Hong Kong on China’s southern coastline.

No day has been introduced for reopening other general public services which includes cinemas, world-wide-web cafes, bars and fitness centers nonetheless are shut.