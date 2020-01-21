MACC Arrests Director of Kelantan Government Agency for Suspected Fraud | Malaysia

MACC yesterday arrested a director of a federal agency for alleged fraud in Kota Baru. – Picture of Azneal Ishak

KOTA BARU, January 21 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested the director of a federal agency for alleged fraud.

The arrest took place at 4:30 p.m. in the MACC office in Kota Baru.

The 45-year-old director’s arrest is believed to be due to complaints about his involvement in the submission of false claims for the department’s programs and courses.

It is believed that incorrect information was provided for the delivery of beverages and course material, as well as for programs that were not fully delivered.

It was also suspected that the department’s vehicle maintenance claims contained incorrect information because it is believed that no maintenance was performed.

The investigation also included false claims for public programs in 11 state constituencies and the appointment of relatives as procurement or service providers to the department.

Kelantan Ramli Ismail’s MACC director confirmed the arrest when contacted, but declined to comment, saying the suspect had been in custody for four days today. – Bernama