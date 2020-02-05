MACC Audio Recordings: Najib, Rosmah Summoning Process Still in Progress Malaysia

The inspector general of the police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, said the police were indeed trying to speed up the investigation process, but those affected could not participate in making statements based on excuses, including illness, and facing the trial , – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, February 5 – The police are still calling former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and ex-commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad for the unveiling of audios from the agency last month.

The inspector general of the police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, said the police were actually trying to speed up the investigation process, but those affected could not participate in making statements based on excuses, including illness, and facing the trial.

He said his officials had tried to complete the investigation and handed over the investigation papers to the Attorney General, but he could not give an appointment to complete the investigation, as the individuals could not be present at certain times to submit their statements.

If possible, we want to be quick. However, if they make logical excuses, such as illness or legal involvement, and cannot show up to make their statements, they can get certain data.

“We will force them to follow the law and order them to show up,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony for Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara series 1/2020 contingent Melaka award (PJPN) awarded here today.

On January 8, MACC announced audio recordings of talks that allegedly had information from the Attorney General’s chambers to Najib when he was prime minister, as well as other discussions related to investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The audio clips were believed to be conversations with Rosmah, Dzulkifli, a foreign character, and several other people. – Bernama