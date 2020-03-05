[macc-chief-confirms-probe-underway-around-ku-nan’s-rm900m-asset-declaration]

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Higher Courtroom March 5, 2020. ― Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March five — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has commenced investigations against Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor subsequent an asset declaration designed by the Umno leader in the Large Courtroom yesterday.

MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya today verified a probe is underway against the former Federal Territories minister regarded as Ku Nan, who experienced uncovered that he declared more than RM900 million in belongings all over his political vocation when he served in the administrations of three prime ministers.

“I can tell you that I have provided instructions to my place of work to examine Ku Nan subsequent revelations of his assets,” she told reporters briefly here at the Higher Court docket.

She also mentioned the investigations had been not centred on the revelation of Tengku Adnan’s belongings, but instead how he experienced attained them, adding that the MACC seen the issue significantly.

She was previously existing in courtroom for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC Worldwide Sdn Bhd corruption demo after remaining subpoenaed as a defence witness.

No further specifics of the probe were disclosed.

Yesterday, Tengku Adnan lashed out in the Substantial Court right after the judge refused his software to continue to keep information of his asset declarations when he had been in the federal governing administration from public scrutiny.

The Significant Court ruled that the aspects of Tengku Adnan’s property whilst he was in Cabinet ought to not be listened to privately ahead of just the judge and legal professionals, as the trial has to be done transparently for it to be noticed as conducted rather.

He initially declared over RM938 million when he turned a deputy minister in the Key Minister’s Section under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2001, and then declared about RM711 million to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as tourism, arts and lifestyle minister in 2006.

Tengku Adnan subsequently declared above RM691 million and RM782 million in assets in 2013 and 2016 respectively to Najib whilst keeping the Federal Territories portfolio.