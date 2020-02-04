Macca’s launches mobile games and free Big Macs are up for grabs

Macca’s has launched a number of new mobile games that are both a) fun and b) enable you to win free Big Macs.

Inspired by his (gigantic) success in running Monopoly competitions, McDonald’s is now expanding its gaming options to your phone.

The main game here is Macca’s Run. It’s an obstacle course-style patience test game with VISA cash prizes. PEDESTRIAN.TV gave it a blistering bang and it really is a pretty good phone game – simple, addicting and probably boring the next time you have an extra long session. The catch is that you have to buy something in the app first, but frankly, who couldn’t use a sneaky cheeseburger in the name of a free spin?

Macca’s has also launched a number of mini-games. Here you can win daily prizes from the McDonald’s menu. Dead A-Maze is a labyrinth of fries. Mini Mini Golf is pretty self explanatory; and Lucky Dip is a game in which your goal is to dip a giant chicken McNugget in one of the Macca sauces. Unfortunately, this is the low of the three.

However, where the mini-games lack fun, they compensate for free snacks. Game prizes you can win include: normal sized sundae, hash browns, french fries, small coffees, McChicken burgers, cheeseburgers, McFlurries, milkshakes (large), big macs, nuggets (six and 10 pieces) and fillet O-fish. There will be a small meal on the really big days (Big Mac, cheeseburgers and nuggets), and I can really hear my old university student downloading the app myself.

Is this an attempt by Macca to use the power of gaming to increase sales to its stores? 100%. Can you use it to your advantage for free food?

The mymaccas app is available today from the App Store and Google Play. Play, and by games we mean snacking.

Image:

Getty Images