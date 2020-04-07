MacDill provider users reply to guide COVID-19 people in NY, NJ

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Medical doctors and nurses assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing remaining for Joint Foundation McGuire-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Sunday.

The services users will be component of much more than 120 healthcare experts despatched from Air Drive Reserve Command to get the job done with point out and area authorities in the location to battle COVID-19.

“I was sleeping yesterday afternoon when I been given the telephone connect with to report to MacDill in four hrs,” stated Lt. Joseph O’Brian, a medical nurse from the 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

“I are living a few hrs absent, so I only experienced a few hrs to finish packing and say goodbye to my wife and youngster.”

Just after arriving at JMBL, the medical professionals and nurses headed to the Jaco K. Javits Conference Center in New York Metropolis.

The centre residences a short term healthcare facility.

Maj. Jennlee Glaiser has just lately transitioned from active obligation to the Air Pressure Reserve.

“As a civilian, I am a doctor at the [Tampa area] VA [hospital] and at the moment we are looking at most of our sufferers via telehealth, to be referred to as to be on the frontlines is incredibly thrilling. Ideally we can make a change,” she explained.

Air Pressure Reserve Command has a system in position to guarantee if a medical specialist was mobilized, it would not negatively effect the group where by they dwell and get the job done.

The 927th has a legacy of aiding wherever enable is required. The 927th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron supported evacuations in the course of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

