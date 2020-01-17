‘MacGruber’ gets a complete TV series because the danger never dies

In messages that few of you should have seen, NBC officials have confirmed that it is a fully-fledged, independent company MacGruber The TV series is officially in the works and marks the first time in ten years Will ForteIs popular Saturday night live Character will see regular action.

NBC is about to launch Peacock, the network’s own streaming service for subscription models – similar to CBS All Access, which is currently operated in Australia as 10 All Access.

In advance, network officials today unveiled a list of original shows designed for the service. Chief among them, a complete series adaptation of a film version of a recurring SNL sketch.

MacGruber was last seen in the 2010 movie, which was a commercial flop at the time of release, but has been a cult since.

director Jorma Taccone confirmed the news this morning on social media in a typically unremarkable way.

AIR HORN NOISE !!

It’s finally here, people !!! # MacGruber2020 #Peacockhttps: //t.co/Vh6rWLedeZ

– Jorma Taccone (@jormataccone), January 16, 2020

Will Forte and Taccone have jointly written the series, which is produced by SNL boss Honcho as executive producer Lorne Michaels,

The accompanying series description puts the series in the background 10 years after the completion of the original film and states that “after more than a decade in prison, the ultimate American hero and high-spirited patriot MacGruber is finally released”. His mission is to drive a mysterious villain out of his past. “

In addition, the Peacock Slate announced today also offers new shows from both Mindy Kaling and Amy Poehlerwhose respective production companies put together new material.

Peacock will also be home to previously announced ones Saved from the bell and Punky Brewster Continuation series as well as one Queer as folk Outsourcing and the third season of the once canceled not now A.P. Bio,

It is not yet known when or if the platform will be made available to viewers in Australia.