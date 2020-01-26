Machine gun Kelly confirms collaboration with The Useds Bert McCracken for “pop-punk” record

Machine gun Kelly has revealed that used singer Bert McCracken will be a guest on his upcoming album “Tickets To My Downfall”.

Last month (December 8th), the rapper confirmed his plans to release a “rock” album, and later made it clear that it would be a “pop-punk” record released on the new track “Why Are You Here “has been spiced up.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, has had studio sessions with Blink-182 Travis Barker, who is responsible for the production of the album – Trippie Redd, Young Thug, Blackbear, Goody Grace, Mod Sun and more.

Yesterday (January 24), the rapper shared an Instagram story with Travis Barker and Escape The Fate guitarist Kevin “Thrasher”, announcing that McCracken was also involved in the project.

“Tickets To My Downfall” is expected in the coming months. Check out the new Instagram post – with a video from MGK that’s visibly excited in the studio – below.

The “Glass House” rapper previously clarified his change of direction and tweeted that he has moved away from the “rock” sound since he first mentioned the genre. “I would like to rephrase what I said: pop punk album 2020,” he told his followers.

The musical change was hinted at for the first time in summer when Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this simple fact: you can’t assign me to a genre.”

MGK has many rock references to its name. He played Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix’s biography “The Dirt” and made “I think I’m okay” with Blink-182’s Travis Barker in June. He recently partnered with Barker to develop a version of the classic Blink “What’s My Age Again”.