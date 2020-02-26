machine-gun-kelly-results-in-relationship-rumors-with-sommer-ray

%MINIFYHTMLf6ee136f5a5b716a0c87ac3194a48fb011%

The rapper of & # 39 Negative Things & # 39 He was observed partying with the Instagram model soon after heading on holiday to the Bahamas along with close friends, together with YouTube star Brother Nature.

Kelly machine gun was noticed approaching the Instagram design Lightning Sommer at a local in California all through the weekend (February 22-23).

In the images obtained by TMZ, you can see the hitmaker celebrating with attractiveness on Sunday night when they hit Rainbow Bar & Grill, where the star was performing.

The clip demonstrates the few dancing and chatting in the group while another act is staying introduced, and appears just after the couple was found on vacation in the Bahamas with good friends, together with YouTube star Brother Mother nature.

Device Gun Kelly, actual title Colson Baker, and Sommer fulfilled in 2017 when they appeared in Nick cannonthe productive MTV application "Nick Cannon presents: Wild & # 39 N Out", wherever they ended up on the exact group.

None of the stars have confirmed the romance, and it is unidentified when they 1st connected.

Very last month, the rapper sparked rumors of a new romance with Noah Cyrus immediately after snuggling even though attending a social gathering after the Grammy Awards. He was also not too long ago linked to the actress. Kate Beckinsaleand dated new mother Amber rose.