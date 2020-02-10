Machine Head’s Logan Mader says it is “pretty surreal and crazy” to take the Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour

MACHINE HEAD guitarist Logan Mader spoke to Heavy New York about his participation in the band’s 25th anniversary tour for the band’s debut album, “Burn my eyes”, Asked how he looks back “Burn my eyes” more than a quarter of a century since the release of the LP, Logan said (see video below): “The way I look at it now is quite special and unique. I’m just super happy that it is still important today and the timing worked out where we could do this tour and that I was able to be a part of it. It’s kind of emotional and a pretty big milestone in my life when it comes to things that are great in life – this is one of the most important things. And now to do it again experience, it’s pretty surreal and weird I think most people can’t, and I’m aware of it, and I’m super grateful and just thrilled. It’s all in a good mood. ”

According to MaderThe reactions of the fans to the current tour were consistently positive. “It just reminds me of it and makes me realize how ‘Wow! That really impressed a lot of people,'” he said. “And I can see it now. And I know it was like that back then. But the fact that it still is is pretty great. It’s like I am my age with their teenagers and kids come to our shows see wear MACHINE HEAD Shirts. Apparently they weren’t even born (when?) “Burn my eyes” came out). And they are excited. This is very special and I never thought of it until I got out of here (on the street) and saw it. “

Asked if he and MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn had a preconceived notion of that “Burn my eyes” Musical direction when they started writing the material for the record, Logan said: “When I came in, it was the beginning, but Robb Had written a few songs already and he had a pretty clear direction of where the band should go creatively and how they should sound, and it had something special. When I came in, I did my best to be myself, but also to do songs like Death Church ‘. ‘Blood for blood’ and ‘Block’which I think it was called (originally) ‘Fuck it all’; I think those three were done when I got there. And then songs like ‘Old’ – I participated in riffwriting from ‘Old’ and “Davidian” and “A nation on fire” and “A thousand lies”, So yeah, and I think it worked – chemically, it worked – and I brought some really cool riffs to the party. But we didn’t know what the hell … Robb knew. He told me when I first talked to him about it. He said, “Yeah, I think it’s going to be big. It’s getting big. ‘And I believed him for some reason. And he was right. But nobody would have known that it could be as big as it was. It was just a stroke of luck. “

The North American leg of the “Burn my eyes” The 25th anniversary tour started on January 16 in Phoenix and continues in Chicago and Denver. It ends on February 21 at the legendary Fox Theater in Oakland, California, and on February 22 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California consists of two parts: part you can see Flynn and bass player Jared MacEachern Appearances alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka (beheaded) and British drummer Matt Alston (high spirits. Eastern Front); during part two features “Burn my eyes” played for the first time in its entirety with the original drummer Chris accounts and Mader participate.

account Left MACHINE HEAD before the release of the band’s second album, 1997 “The more things change”and was replaced by Dave McClain,

Mader contributed to two MACHINE HEAD Albums, the aforementioned “Burn my eyes” and “The more things change”before you leave the group and go through Ahrue Luster and later Phil Demmel,

Demmel and McClain leave MACHINE HEAD in autumn 2018.



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0KFFS_-CAk (/ embed)

