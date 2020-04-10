Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Predicts Joe Biden Will Drop To Donald Trump In 2020 Presidential Election: ‘It Will Be A Bloodbath’

Machine HEAD frontman Robb Flynn has predicted that previous Vice President Joe Biden will drop to President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Flynn produced his responses in the hottest installment of his on the internet blog site, “The Standard Journals: Diary Of A Frontman… And Other Ramblings”, posted on Wednesday (April 8), the same working day that Senator Bernie Sanders finished his presidential marketing campaign, clearing Biden‘s route to the Democratic nomination and a showdown with Trump in November.

Robb wrote: “I’d like to congratulate the DNC, CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Mayor Pete, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Mike Bloomberg, and all the other Institution Democrats for handing Donald Trump one more 4 many years. Strike piece immediately after strike piece ensured Bernie Sanders defeat, when fluff piece right after fluff piece tricked sufficient more mature people into imagining Biden could in some way help save us. Regardless of whatsoever amazing and highly effective female he picks as VP (Warren? Which will no question be yet another big move forward for females, as Hillary was), Trump will unequivocally slaughter Biden. It will be a fuckin’ massacre.

“The ‘machine’ that acquired driving Biden and his ‘centrist’ vision to ‘bring us back again to the way matters were just before Trump‘ (as if shit was not fucked up before!) is (as soon as once again) the most absurd issue I have ever witnessed from a get together I when sort-of recognized with.

“And that ain’t to say that I couldn’t identify with conservative values both, I can. And I can discover with a entire whole lot of other values as properly. Values that tumble effectively outside of the 2 party technique we look permanently caught in.

“On the bright facet however, I experienced a buddy split it down to me, that several, if not all of Bernie‘s tips will dwell on, and will in truth be carried out soon. Numerous of them are currently going on now, with non-insured persons having totally free COVID-19 screening (Medicare For All), and everyone a lot more than happy to hard cash that $1,200 greenback ‘socialism check’ coming there way tomorrow. Folks will get applied to these issues, and will understand how great they are, realize the sky did not tumble when they received executed, and want more.

“People dread change, until finally life forces it on them.

“We will live to struggle one more day.

“Thank you Bernie Sanders for every little thing you brought to The united states that will at some point get hold. Thank you for inspiring a technology of young individuals that will battle for your values. Thank you for bringing all those far-out thoughts to the forefront of the conversation. Thank you for inspiring far more folks than it’s possible any human in recent memory.

“What a disgrace our subsequent president could not be with a man with as much moral courage, Brooklyn toughness, self-depricating-humor, and conviction as you.

“Joe Biden?

“Nope.

“Today, with Bernie out of the race, I’m defeated, I am deflated, I’m furious, I am lost, I am checkin’ out.”

Flynn formerly predicted that Biden will shed to Trump in his March 4 “The Typical Journals” entry, stating at the time Trump “will acquire the November 2020 election in a landslide. It will be the most significant democratic slaughtering in fashionable background, akin to Boris Johnson‘s landslide victory over Corbin in the United kingdom recently,” he explained. “Joe Biden does not stand a fucking likelihood towards Donald Trump and the vicious, united, effectively financed GOP.

He continued: “Democrats are heading to cry in November 2020… Not me. The Democratic institution has rallied around ‘Dementia Joe‘, and there will be no likely back again from this.

“The youth have rallied about Bernie. They want modify, but the aged fucks in this place who had every little thing that the youth want (healthcare, cheap college or university) have misplaced the plot and only wanna safeguard what they have now. We bail out banking institutions, airlines, and big corporate farmers, it truly is socialism for the ultra rich, and cold really hard capitalism for the poor, weak farmers and middle-class

“Revolution is coming. Alter is coming. It can be likely to be harsh. But the previous establishment who want to acquire us again to the ‘glory days’ can not feel to fathom this.”

Robb additional in element: “I will hardly ever endorse Joe Biden. I will under no circumstances vote for Joe Biden. He is an old establishment out of contact fool. He is the really embodiment of every little thing that I can not stand in a politician. I refuse to vote for a particular person I never think in.

“I will never ever vote for Trump. He is the embodiment of every thing that I are not able to stand in a human currently being. A spoiled, wealthy brat who was a millionaire by the time he was 8 a long time old. Dude was born on 3rd foundation! Silver spoon in mouth, escalating up with a $200,000 a 12 months allowance. He never ever experienced to function, he inherited all the things from his wealthy father. He hardly ever had to ‘pull himself up by his bootstraps’, he by no means had to take in Prime Ramen sandwiches to endure, by no means understood what it was like to mature up 3 blocks absent from the trailer park that your father grew up in, no strategy what bad white trash is, he is the epitome of New York City, elite, coastal, WHITE privilege. The spoiled billionaire playboy who received bailed out by daddy, and the government (with subsidies) his whole existence, and has the nerve to complain about welfare.

“I have had four abortions, I cannot consider how lots of abortions that motherfucker’s had, with all those types, strippers, and porn stars he was fuckin’ back again (now?) when he was a ‘playboy billionaire’. And all those people fool Christians who abide by him… The jokes on you suckahs… You might be finding conned by the supreme Con guy

“And he is Superior!! Trump has charisma, Trump has wit, Trump is entertaining. Biden on the other hand has NONE of that. Mumbling, absurdly outdated-fashioned comebacks, he’s fucking VANILLA!

“Trump‘s supplying people today hope, even though concurrently crushing their desires and enriching all of his billionaire buddies and their / his corporations, chopping the incredibly basic safety web that supports most of the individuals that stay paycheck to paycheck.

“And that incorporates me. I’m 6 paychecks absent from staying out on the street. I’m one significant harm away from being out on my ass. But people today vote from their have self passions all the time, it really is a actuality of American lifetime

“I grew up on punk rock, early thrash metallic, and Public ENEMY/NWA (and throw in some goth and pop). I was taught to believe that that all politicians were being whole of shit. Reagan was full of shit, Clinton was complete of shit, both of those Bush‘s ended up complete of shit, Obama was whole of shit, each very last a person of them. Trump just occurs to be extra full of shit than all of those people guys blended.

“It really is peculiar situations we dwell in when men and women rally powering a politician previous plenty of to be your grandpa, with a truly terrible spray tan that can make him glimpse like some about-sized nacho cheese Dorito, and however to a lot of, this dude is the final!

“Joe Biden does not stand a probability in opposition to Trump, period of time, finish of tale, come November it will be a slaughter.

“This will be the first calendar year that I do not vote in the United States of The us since the 90’s.

“I’m examining out, the Democratic institution is against us. The Un-united States Of America is a mess. Although the great news is, 60% of the inhabitants wont vote possibly!! Thats right… 60% Will not likely VOTE AT ALL!!

“Persons will say if I really don’t vote for Biden, it can be a vote for Trump. Similar bullshit I read last election.

“I is not going to vote for people I you should not think in.”