mack-mueller-potential-customers-baylor-to-acquire-over-missouri-baseball

Missouri baseball dropped its 3rd straight game Friday, falling in the team’s 1st outing of the Shriners Hospitals for Kids College Classic to Baylor, 4-2.

Like several of their earlier online games, the Tigers jumped out to an early 1- lead in the first inning just after a floor out by Chad McDaniel scored Clayton Peterson. Peterson’s stroll to start the inning marked the seventh match in a row he has achieved base safely and securely.

Starter Ian Bedell then retired Baylor’s very first six batters, holding the Bears scoreless until the third inning. Two errors in the bottom of the third by shortstop Austin James, moreover a couple of effectively-timed hits, introduced two runs house for Baylor, providing the Bears a 2-1 lead.

Missouri tied the recreation in the fifth inning after Seth Halvorsen crossed the plate following an RBI sacrifice fly to centre subject by McDaniel. The hit gave McDaniel his fourth sport of the period with a RBI.

Having said that, the tie did not final extensive, and the Tigers failed to score yet again.

A solo house operate by Baylor’s Mack Mueller in the sixth inning authorized the Bears to reclaim the lead and go up three-2. In the eighth inning, Mueller after yet again despatched another solo shot traveling out of left field to increase Baylor’s lead, four-2.

“We gave this game absent,” Missouri mentor Steve Bieser said in a information launch. “Defensively, we failed to get it accomplished. Offensively, we failed to get it performed when given options with runners in scoring position. We just have to keep grinding factors out. We have to get superior. We’re leaving operates on the field.”

While the Tigers as a entire struggled at the plate, offensive standouts Mark Vierling and Brandt Belk continued to complete. Vierling went two-for-3 on the day, marking his fourth multi-hit sport so far this period. Additionally, a leadoff sixth-inning single by Belk prolonged his present-day hitting streak to 8 game titles.

Although Bedell did not get the acquire, his pitching functionality was also a bright spot for Missouri.

“He experienced a stable get started currently,” Bieser mentioned in the release. “He experienced a couple pitches where by he didn’t seriously bury his breaking ball. Execute there and he could’ve absent a minimal further in the video game. When we get a start out like that from a pitcher, you have to be equipped to rating some runs driving him.”

Bedell allowed 7 hits and three operates, though only a single gained, in six.one innings of do the job for the Tigers, even though also recording 7 strikeouts. Afterwards in the sport, freshman Shane Wilhelm manufactured .two scoreless frames of aid in his second-consecutive profitable outing for the Missouri bullpen.

The Tigers (4-5) will return to Minute Maid Park at 11 a.m. Saturday to take on No. 22 Oklahoma (7-two) for Day two of the match.

The match will be broadcast on MLB.com, the MLB At Bat app and on KTGR.