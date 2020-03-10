Mack postpones European tour due to the reaction to the coronavirus

Mack has postponed a European tour trip “I disagree,” referring to the answers of the local authorities on the outbreak of coronavirus.

The singer was supposed to play in the Manchester Academy 2 this Thursday (March 12).

Placing on Twitter, Poppy said, “Due to the fact that few local authorities in Europe live close cooperation, I am forced to postpone a trip to the UK and the European Union on the road,” I challenge. “”

She added that the tickets will remain valid, and rescheduled to be organized “as soon as possible.” See the tweet below.

pic.twitter.com/8ktpatYvMX

– Mack (@poppy) March 10, 2020

The report comes Poppy many artists who make such decisions because of concerns spread karanavirusa.

Speaking to NME today (10 March), the company Music Venue Trust said it interviewed many of them members of locations across the UK and found that 40.1% of them in the past week have noticed the decline decline in gross income, and 37.7% have noticed increased the number of fans who buy tickets but do not go to concerts, and 19.1% of the seats concerts were canceled.

Excursion to the Mac – the latest for which suffers coronavirus. Credit: Jenn Five

Last month (11 February) Mac has been declared one of the active support of a huge US tour Deftonesa, with Gojira.

New dates begin on July 27 in Portland, Oregon, in the theater of clouds before the pass the whole of August and ends in Denver Pepsi Center 5 September. All summer the date is still expected to come.

The four-star review of the debut album Poppy NME said: “I Disagree” – is its most perfect record, full of bold and theater humming movement forward. While all of our favorite rock bands go pop, Poppy neapalagichna covers his desire to become heavy.

“It may be inspired groups, she grew up listening to, but” I Disagree «no moment which feels soft. Try to keep up with her.”