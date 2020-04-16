MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 Beta includes a Macintosh battery status management feature

With macOS Catalina 10.15.5, Apple is introducing battery management features to the Mac for the first time, demonstrating the features on Macs with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Apple has shared battery management details with sites like Six Colors, TechCrunch, and The Verge, and will see what to expect when ‌macOS Catalina 10.15.5 launches to the public.

Battery Health Management is designed to extend the overall life of your Mac notebook by reducing chemical aging. This feature analyzes the condition and charge pattern of your laptop battery and, in some cases, preserves the condition of your battery by not charging your MacBook to full capacity, as this can shorten battery life.

If a Mac is connected and the battery is largely full, Battery Health Management turns on and full charging stops.

Apple has been using the battery health management features of iPhones for years, and when the functionality was originally introduced, it caused a stir because Apple wasn’t clear on its implementation.

On iPhones, battery management features reduce processor speed during peak hours to prevent low-battery iPhones from shutting down. The Mac feature works differently, instead limiting charging in some cases.

Battery status can be disabled by installing the new battery status option in the Power Saver section of System Preferences after installing PremacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5.

The battery status management feature is new in the second ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 beta and is limited to developers. It will be available to all users when ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is released.