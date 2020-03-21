Macron France picks up trucks carrying 130,000 masks at British hospitals

French authorities stormed two trucks carrying 130,000 masks for healthcare workers in packed hospitals in Britain, following the will of President Emmanuel Macron to “requisition” all the stocks in his territory.

The move followed the French border guards, who took another heavy-duty vehicle carrying hand sanitizer to Britain the day before. The incidents sparked a diplomatic divide between the two countries, with the British National Health Service (NHS) fighting the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“On Tuesday night, a handheld sanitizer was stopped by French authorities and confiscated the lot,” a source in the British government told The Sun.

“Wednesday night, these were trucks full of FFP3 face masks to protect staff.”

London hospital declares “critical incidence” on coronavirus, insufficient patient space https://t.co/LjWElpsjZf

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Another source from Whitehall sought to dispel the incidents, saying they were both “treated relatively quickly”.

“There is a clear understanding between countries that only a united approach will address the public health emergency that all countries are facing,” they suggested, adding that masking “seems like a misunderstanding” (i) we are sure he will win “it doesn’t happen again.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former conservative Eurosceptic leader and cabinet minister, was impressed, saying from the incident, “This shows you all there is to know about European cooperation.”

Report: London hospitals overflowing with coronavirus patients disappearing https://t.co/t0phaqMSXM

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London