Macron meets Moscow’s revisionism in World War II, but says the EU would distance itself from Russia, which would be a “big mistake”

WARSAW – French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of engaging in historical revisionism in World War II, but said during a visit to Poland on Tuesday that a strong Europe must remain open for an honest dialogue with Moscow.

Macron spoke to students and faculty members from Jagiellonian University in Krakow on the second day of his trip to Poland. The French head of state condemned the Kremlin’s recent efforts to trace the outbreak of World War II to acts by Poland and some Western European governments.

While Moscow’s practice needs to be kept in mind, Macron emphasized that Russia is geographically part of Europe and should not be isolated as the EU looks to the future after Britain’s departure last week.

“I am convinced that we can only build an architecture of stability, peace, and trust in Europe if we speak to Russia”, but “do not give in to Russia, do not forget what it did or what it does”, Macron said.

“I think it is a big mistake to distance ourselves from a part of Europe where we don’t feel comfortable,” said Macron.

Poland’s relations with Russia are tense, and the recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of the war have heightened tensions.

The Polish government is in favor of maintaining EU sanctions against Russia for its activities in Ukraine, including the conquest of the Crimea in 2014.