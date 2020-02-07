Macron says, “Europeans cannot remain spectators” in the new arms race world

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a press conference during the G5 Sahel summit on the situation in the Sahel region in Pau, France, on January 13, 2020. – Guillaume Horcajuelo / Pool Photo via Reuters

PARIS, June 30 / PRNewswire / – French President Emmanuel Macron today warned that European nations “cannot remain spectators” in the face of a possible nuclear arms race and called on them to advance an “international arms control agenda”.

“Europeans must recognize together that without a legal framework on their own soil, they could quickly face a new race for conventional weapons, even for nuclear weapons,” said Macron in a speech in which France’s post-Brexit strategy for its nuclear weapons Arsenal was presented.

He added that France had already reduced the number of its warheads to less than 300 and “had the legitimacy to demand concrete steps from other nuclear powers on global disarmament that are gradual, credible and verifiable”.

France is the only nuclear power within the EU’s borders after Brexit, at a time when long-standing agreements to limit the growth of nuclear reactors are increasingly at risk.

The United States has proposed not to renew New Start, an arms reduction agreement signed in 2010, and both Washington and Moscow have canceled the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) contract.

Macron said France is still convinced that Europe’s long-term security depends on a strong alliance with the United States, its main partner in the NATO alliance.

“But our security also inevitably depends on the Europeans’ greater ability to act autonomously,” he said in a speech to the military in Paris.

As a result, European nations should sign a new agreement to restrict the development of new medium-range weapons, Macron said.

“Let us be clear: if negotiations and a more comprehensive contract are possible … Europeans must be stakeholders and signatories because it is our territory,” he said.

Macron has already started the costly modernization of the French nuclear arsenal, arguing in January 2018 that “deterrence is and will remain part of our history and defense strategy.” – AFP