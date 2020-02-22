[macron-vows-to-defend-french-farmers,-fishermen-in-unsure-calendar-year]



French President Emmanuel Macron visits the 57th Worldwide Agriculture Good (Salon de l’Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

February 22, 2020

By Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday promised to safeguard European farm subsidies, secure compensation for wine producers strike by U.S. tariffs and defend fishermen in talks with Britain, as France’s farming earth faces an uncertain year.

Opening the yearly Paris farm display, Macron mentioned France would continue on to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a working day immediately after discussions broke down on a new European Union price range devoid of Britain.

Like his predecessors, Macron vowed to sustain a big budget for the bloc’s Widespread Agricultural Coverage (CAP), of which France is the primary beneficiary.

“On the CAP we defend an formidable budget. CAP are not able to be the adjustment variable of Brexit. We want to assistance our farmers,” Macron advised farmers.

“We did not generate to people who wished to minimize the (CAP) funds,” he extra.

Meeting wine field reps, the president pledged to get payment for U.S. tariffs in area by the spring, Jerome Despey, a wine grower and secretary general of France’s major farmer union, the FNSEA, stated afterwards.

Macron has beforehand backed tariff aid for wine producers and said he has lifted the challenge with the European Fee.

The sector fears it could eliminate 300-400 million euros in once-a-year profits in its key export market place if the 25% tariff imposed by Washington in October remains in area, Despey explained.

French wine is amid EU merchandise subject to the U.S. tariffs as element of an plane subsidy dispute. French wine exporters estimate the obligations led to a 40 million euro fall in income to the United States in the previous quarter.

FISHING TENSIONS

Macron also voiced guidance for the fishing sector, which challenges losing existing entry to British waters as the EU negotiates a new partnership with Britain.

“Boris Johnson has a card in his hand and it is fishing,” he instructed reps of the French fishing sector, warning it was unclear if the EU and Britain could access an general trade arrangement ahead of a transition period expires at the finish of the calendar year.

He reiterated that he would look for payment for French fishermen for any losses they endured.

Macron used about 12 several hours at the Paris farm display, a important occasion for politicians in the EU’s most significant agricultural economy.

Through the customary presidential visit to the 7 days-extended function, which appeals to 600,000 site visitors, he tasted French specialties like Charolais beef and Cotes de Provence rose wine, and served draft beer at the French brewers’ stand.

He also confronted stern questioning from farmers, with whom

he has had an uneasy connection, specially around pesticide plan.

Macron informed farmers that prevalent weedkiller glyphosate would not be scrapped exactly where there have been no choices, whilst safety rules on pesticide spraying would be adopted progressively.

There ended up glimpses of broader tensions in France, with a heated trade with a lady about pension reform and law enforcement violence in road protests.

Eric Drouet, a foremost determine in the so-called Yellow Vest protest motion that rocked Macron’s govt a 12 months ago, was expelled from the exhibit when he tried to approach the president.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Dominique Vidalon and Michaela Cabrera Modifying by Ros Russell, Giles Elgood and Sandra Maler)