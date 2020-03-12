Macron’s ‘sanskaari’ behavior, Bollywood nostalgia & how to get sick leave

File picture of French President Emmanuel Macron | Commons

New Delhi: Fearful and anxious about the coronavirus pandemic, humour arrived to the rescue of a lot of on Twitter in these stress filled moments.

To begin with, how the virus has an effect on plan daily life — and presents us loads of space.

under no circumstances seen BOM airport this empty at 1:00am #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/OqitAv7WTf

— miten sampat (@miten) March 11, 2020

But as US Television chat present star, Ellen DeGeneres found out, it is not only schedule everyday living the dreaded virus has infected.

I have some news. For now, I’ll be capturing my clearly show with no studio viewers. To everyone who was searching ahead to coming, I am so sorry. But I’m carrying out this for the overall health of my admirers, my workers & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the condition of Florida.)

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

On the brighter facet, Ambassador of France to India shares one specific sanskari pattern President Emmanuel Macron picked up during his visit in this article.

Président Macron has made the decision to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India check out in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8

— Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

And, you can generally count on Bollywood to the rescue us with some nostalgia.

each and every state ideal now pic.twitter.com/37zoOsPRTv

— Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 12, 2020

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw could possibly just be the most effective boss in the nation. Here’s her suggestions on how to use for leave in these corona times…

A ideal Go away Software

Pricey HR

I am suffering from corona virus and request you to grant me paid out go away for 20days. Normally I will appear to office environment ………😂😂😂

— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 12, 2020

Who realized it’d just take a deadly virus to teach our leaders – even Donald Trump — that at the close of the working day, we’re all equivalent?

Someone requirements to notify the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus does not treatment what celebration you are in. We need to have to defend ALL Americans!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

No usually means Sure! Primary Minister Narendra Modi’s helpful advisory on coronavirus to citizens and his council of ministers.

Say No to Panic, Say Certainly to Precautions.

No Minister of the Central Authorities will travel abroad in the future days. I urge our countrymen to also prevent non-necessary travel.

We can crack the chain of distribute and guarantee basic safety of all by avoiding massive gatherings.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap sends an SOS to Union Well being Minister Harsh Vardhan, much absent from Birmingham, British isles.

Sir @drharshvardhan we are in Birmingham for a event and we are not absolutely sure about our predicament looking at the overall health advisory issued yesterday. Can we be sure to communicate to you urgently? .@NSaina @srikidambi @pranaav6 @sikkireddy @bwfmedia @YonexAllEngland

— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 12, 2020

Here’s a absolutely needless and disappointing comparison by mythologist and writer Devdutt Pattnaik.

Is not social distancing similar as untouchability ?

— Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) March 12, 2020

Australian fires, communal riots, war mongering and now a pandemic: No surprise late night time comic Stephen Colbert feels the way he does…

What I would not give for a boring moment.

— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 12, 2020

Engineer and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has absolutely unique tips about what to do about the coronavirus crisis — and it’s virtually out of this environment.

pic.twitter.com/IXSO7Ko4z7

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

And lastly, in yet another globe, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein received 23 a long time in jail for sexual misconduct. Hollywood actors Reese Witherspoon and Mira Sorvino, who also accused him of harassment, herald his sentence.

A historic moment nowadays. I am so appreciative of the women and adult males who spoke up about the abuse and harassment they endured at the palms of Harvey Weinstein.

— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 11, 2020

23 yrs. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 yrs in jail for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice process has labored on behalf of all of his victims now.

— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

