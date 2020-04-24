MacRumors Giveaway: Win a one-on-one USB-C hub for Apple Macs from Choetech

This week, we teamed up with Choetech to give MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Choetech’s 7 in 1 USB-C hubs, designed to work with Apple’s USB-C MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

For less than $ 30, the Choetech USB-C hub connects to the two ports on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro and adds port options that are no longer available on Apple notebooks.

The 7 in 1 USB-C Hub includes a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports 100W of power, offering up to 87W of throughput while supporting connected peripherals, up to 40 Gbps data transfer rate and connectivity. up to 5K display at 60Hz.

It also includes a 4K HDMI port that supports a 4K display, a USB-C port (for data transfer), two USB-A ports, a microSD card reader and an SD card reader.

The hub has a simple design when connected to the side of a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. It is made of silver-gray aluminum to fit Apple notebooks. The brain weighs 1.4 ounces and is neatly inserted into a backpack or bag so it works at a desk on the go or at home.

Choetech says the USB-C hub is compatible with the 2016 and later BookMacBook ProBook and 2018 and 2019 ‌MacBook Air‌ models.

There are 15 of us from Choetech with 7 in 1 USB-C hubs that we can sell to MacRumors readers. To win a "Giveaway", log in using the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address.

Only because of the complexity of international law on transfers U.S. residents 18 years of age or older and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of full in their province or territory are eligible to enter. If you would like to provide feedback or learn more about the “passed” restrictions, please read the site feedback section as it guides you to discuss the rules.

Choetech gift

The race runs from today (April 24) to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 1 at 11:00 p.m. The winners will be randomly selected on May 1 and will be contacted by email. Winners have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before selecting new winners.