For the weekly gift, we teamed up with WaterField Designs to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a new Executive Leather laptop bag designed for Apple Macs.

WaterField Designs ’$ 449 laptop bag fits all Apple MacBook models, including the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which came out in October.

The bag is made of full-grain American bison (black) or full-grain cowhide (brown), both available at the same price. The bison version has a gravel texture that makes each bag unique, while the cowhide version creates a unique patina and wear pattern over time. These bags have been around for many years and are tough, functional and minimalist in style.

According to WaterField Designs, bison skin is thicker, more durable and stronger than regular skin. Full-grain cowhide has tighter grains that are resistant to moisture, yet strong and durable.

Loaded with pockets and storage space, the bag can store not only your MacBook, but also an iPad and all the necessary accessories. It has a padded laptop compartment, a padded tablet compartment, and a deep pocket on the front for easy access to items.

There are also several pockets for organizing, an easily accessible key slot and a back passage for attaching to the package. The bag can also be delivered with leather handles or a removable shoulder strap. The whole is lined with gold fabric, designed to make it easy to find the inside content, and your devices are protected with a waterproof zipper.

There is an Executive leather laptop bag that can be added to a MacRumors reader. To win a “Giveaway”, log in using the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses are used for contact purposes only to reach winners and send prizes. You can find more posts by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Only because of the complexity of international law on transfers U.S. residents 18 years of age or older and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of full in their province or territory are eligible to enter. If you would like to provide feedback or learn more about the “passed” restrictions, please read the site feedback section as it guides you to discuss the rules.

WaterField Designs Giveaway

The race runs from today (April 17) to 11:00 p.m., and from April 11 p.m., Pacific time to 11:00 p.m. The winner will be randomly selected on April 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner has 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is selected.