For the weekly gift, we teamed up with Yohann to give MacRumors readers a chance to win an artistically crafted wooden stand for one of Apple’s iPads or MacBooks.

The Yohann iPad stand, priced at $ 109-149, is made of walnut or oak, and all stands are made in Italy.

The lip at the bottom of the stand holds the iPad in place, while the rounded, angular design provides multiple viewing angles for users to take advantage of, as well as support in landscape or portrait mode. The design of the stand allows it to be used on hard or soft surfaces such as a bed or sofa.

There are a number of cutouts at the bottom of the stand that make the charging port accessible and provide an opening for the speakers. The ‌iPad‌ stand is available in several sizes, including standard and mini versions for Apple ‌iPad‌ mini models.

The standard version fits the 11-inch iPad Pro and all iPads that date back to the 2011 ‌iPad‌ 2. An iPad Pro-specific stand with a cutout for the Apple pencil will also be released in late June. The ‌iPad Pro stand fits both ‌iPad Pro‌ models, while the standard ‌iPad‌ stand is limited to the smaller ‌iPad Pro‌.

Yohann also makes a stand for the MacBook, available in walnut or oak, priced at $ 159-179. The MacBook Stand is similar in design to the ‌iPad‌ Stand and is designed to allow users to position the top edge of the MacBook screen at eye level in accordance with ergonomic principles.

Depending on your MacBook model, the stand raises your MacBook by six to nine inches and, when paired with a keyboard and mouse, allows you to use your Mac notebook while maintaining a straight and relaxed sitting posture. It can be used to hold a MacBook until the MacBook is partially closed in sleep or shell mode.

Designed to work with multiple MacBook models, the stand is compatible with 2015 and later 12-inch MacBooks, all MacBook Air models, all 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2012 and later, all 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models from 2012 and later, as well as the 201-inch 16-inch MacBook Pro‌.

There’s a leather cushion on the bottom of the stand that stays in place, and the weight is evenly distributed across the entire width of the stand so it holds every MacBook securely. All of Yohann’s stock is sustainably produced and new trees are planted for every product sold. The walnut and oak trees used for Yohann stands come from selected European plantations and forests with sustainable forest management.

We have three racks from Yohann to pass on to MacRumors readers. Winners can choose either a PiPad‌ stand or a MacBook stand. To win a “Giveaway”, log in using the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses are used for contact purposes only to reach winners and send prizes. You can find more posts by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Only because of the complexity of international law on transfers U.S. residents 18 years of age or older and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of full in their province or territory are eligible to enter. If you would like to provide feedback or learn more about the “passed” restrictions, please read the site feedback section as it guides you to discuss the rules.

Yohann’s gift

The race runs from today (April 10) to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time until April 17 at 11:00 p.m. The winners will be randomly selected on April 17 and will be contacted by email. Winners have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before selecting new winners.