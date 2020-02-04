Macy plans to close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs over the next three years

February 4 (UPI) – Macy’s announced on Tuesday that it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years.

The department store announces the closure of stores in “Lower Tier Malls”, of which about 30 are currently being closed. Annual sales are $ 1.4 billion. The focus is on growing the remaining stores and exploring new “off-tier markets”. small “formats.

It is also planned to cut around 2,000 corporate offices, set up a single corporate headquarters, and move the online headquarters from San Francisco to New York City.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly, and opening up new revenue streams,” said Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s.

Macy’s expects the move to result in gross savings of approximately $ 1.5 billion annually by the end of 2022.

The restructuring will cost between $ 450 million and $ 490 million, most of which would be booked in 2019.

Macy’s plans to publish its fourth quarter sales and earnings on February 25 and 2020. This will be a “transition year” in which sales are expected to decline due to the closure of stores.