Macy’s closes 125 stores and launches new store format

NEW YORK – Macy’s announced Tuesday that it will close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs as the company attempts to stabilize profitability and enable future growth.

“We have a clear vision of where Macy’s, Inc. and our brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, integrate into retail today,” said President and CEO Jeff Gennette. “We are confident in our Polaris strategy and have the resources to bring Macy’s, Inc. back to sustainable and profitable growth.”

The strategy has five main components, including “store closings and staff,” which will involve a store-level assessment of the overall value of each store to the fleet – including expected profitability based on consumption trends and demographic data.

As a result, Macy plans to close approximately 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, including approximately 30 stores that are in the process of closing.

In other stores, the company is adjusting its workforce with reductions in some stores and increases in others.

“Our customers expect convenience and a personalized experience across all channels,” said Gennette. “We have the opportunity to build a broader but integrated Macy experience in a metropolitan area by investing in our magnetic stores, building independent Backstage locations and testing new formats of stores outside the mall.”

The company is also testing a new store format, Market by Macy’s, which is smaller than an average Macy’s store and will be located outside of a mall in lifestyle centers.

Market by Macy’s will offer a mix of local goods and products from Macy’s, as well as local food and drink options and a solid calendar of community events.

The company will open its first market by Macy’s in Dallas on February 6, 2020.

New York City will become the company’s sole headquarters, and offices in San Francisco, downtown Cincinnati and Lorain, Ohio will be closed.

The company will also close its Tempe, Arizona customer contact center and consolidate customer service at its facilities in Mason, Ohio and Clearwater, Florida.

The company is increasing the workforce of colleagues at its Mason, Ohio location and at its Progress Place facility in Springdale, Ohio.

The other components of the plan include strengthening customer relationships, maintaining quality fashion, accelerating digital growth and resetting the cost base.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.