Macy’s is going to close 125 department stores and delete thousands of jobs in the next three years

Macy’s plans to close 125 of its department stores in the next three years, the company announced Tuesday.

The closures, which make up nearly a fifth of all Macy’s, are part of what the company believes is a new strategy to stabilize and grow profits.

The stores that close an account for around $ 1.4 billion in revenue and were considered the “least productive stores” of the company, according to a Macy statement. The 30 stores currently being closed are included in the 125 announced Tuesday, the statement said.

Macy’s has not identified which locations will close.

But officials said the headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, will also close, along with the headquarters in San Francisco and Lorain, Ohio. The only head office is in New York City.

The company will eliminate 2,000 business jobs – 9% of its business and support staff, the statement said.

“This will be a tough week for our team as we say goodbye to good colleagues and good friends,” said Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy in the statement. “The changes we make are profound and affect every part of the company, but they are necessary.”

A smaller store size, Market by Macy’s, will be tested outside of shopping centers and will contain both local goods and Macy’s merchandise. The first of these will be opened later this week in Dallas.

The company’s new strategy is expected to yield around $ 1.5 billion in savings by the end of 2022 and around $ 600 million by the end of this year.