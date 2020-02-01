Macy’s opens new store with Beauty Focus

divide

divide

divide

divide

Macy’s plans to test a new type of store focusing on pharmacy and beauty products, which is reported to lead to additional locations in the future.

The store is rolled out in Southlake, Texas. Aside from the beauty items, there will also be a café area, as people familiar with the plans know.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that the store is run by story founder Rachel Shechtman. Story was acquired by Macy’s in 2018 and its thematic marketplaces have since appeared in numerous Macy’s locations. Macy’s also bought the Bluemercury beauty chain in 2015 for $ 210 million.

Beauty is one of the fastest growing retailers today, even more than the clothing store. Brands like Ulta Beauty and Sephora continue to open new stores, which could motivate Macy’s to assert itself in this area.

CNBC reports that Macy’s has refused to comment on the story, but there have been a plethora of new job openings in the Southlake area, including some with descriptions for cafe staff, beauty brand experts, and distributors. new retail concept at Macy’s. “

Macy’s recently struggled to sell in its traditional stores and is lagging behind as brands start selling directly to non-shopping customers. The company plans to reduce its properties and plans to close 28 locations.

The retail store saw its first decline in two years in the last quarter. They decreased by 0.6 percent, which is due to the generally negative development of Christmas sales in the shopping centers. Their stocks fell less than 1 percent on Friday morning (January 31), and their stocks fell about 34 percent last year. Their market capitalization is 5.2 billion.

